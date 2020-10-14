'UP making lives of Dalits miserable'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh alleging that the life of Dalits in UP have been made miserable.



TMC Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar took to her twitter handle to condemn the incident of a sexagenarian allegedly forced to drink urine and also beaten up, along with his son in Roda

village of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

"Horrifying to see that even a 65-year-old Dalit man was not spared in @BJP4India ruled UP ! @myogiadityanath is making lives of every Dalit in UP miserable, Shameful to say the least!," tweeted Ghosh Dastidar who is also the Chairperson of Banga Janani Bahini, a women's wing of the party.

Shashi Panja who is the Minister of State for Women and Child Development also hit out at the UP government in connection to another incident of three sisters being attacked with acid in their sleep in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda city on Monday night. The sisters, all minors, belong to the Dalit community.

"Atrocities against Dalit women do not seem to stop in @myogiadityanath's Jungle-raj. Nothing can justify these monstrous acts. @narendramodiji, clearly Dalit lives do not matter under your rule," tweeted Panja .