Unorganised sector: Aid of Rs 245 cr given in 2021-22 FY

kolkata: The state Labour department has revived the portal so that the labourers of the unorganised sector get facilities for online registration and different benefits through it.



The department in offline mode has spent Rs 245 crore in 2021-22 financial year for extending benefits to the unorganised labourers.

In the last ten years of Left Front rule, the total spending in this area was Rs 9 crore which has gone upto Rs 2118 crore from the year 2011 to the end of this fiscal.

The new portal was inaugurated by state Labour minister Becharam Manna, in presence of Principal Secretary of the department Barun Kumar Ray and secretary Amarendra Mallick.The facilities of the portal could not be extended for a while amidst the pandemic situation. The liaison with the agency from outside the state was jeopardized during Covid and there were problems with the maintenance of the portal. The entire data available in the portal has been preserved and integrated into the new portal which will be maintained by NIC. "The benefits of Samajik Suraksha Yojana for the unorganised labourers will be made available through the portal. Over 1.34 lakh labourers whose database exists in the portal will get provident fund, gratuity and benefits due to death etc. The benefits in connection with the physically challenged will also be extended soon," Manna said.

The minister has instructed the concerned officials to clear pending PF and pensions in three months.