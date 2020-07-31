Unlock III: Restrictions eased in non-containment zones

Kolkata: With strict lockdown at "broad based containment zones" to continue till August 31, the Bengal government announced a set of relaxations for unlock 3 including reopening of yoga centres and gymnasiums at non-containment areas besides withdrawing complete safety restriction from 10 pm to 5 am.



At the same time complete lockdown will be imposed across the state for seven days in August. As announced by the state government the

dates of complete lockdown are August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.

Issuing an order on Thursday, the state government has allowed reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums at non-containment zones from August 5. Since there will be complete lockdown on August 5, the same will reopen from the next day following all lockdown norms.

The state government has also stated that schools, colleges, ICDS centres, educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed till August 31. Permission has not been given for any sort of congregations including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions.

On the seven days of complete state-wide lockdown in August, "government and private offices and commercial establishments will remain closed. Public and private transport will also not be allowed to operate unless it is for essential services.

The other sectors that will remain also out of the ambit of lockdown include health services including movement of health personnel or patients by public and private transport, medicine shops and

pharmacies, law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services, electricity, water and conservancy services. Relaxations

have also been given to functioning of "continuous process industries", industries with in-house workers, capital and debt market, and intrastate

and interstate movement of goods.

In-field job of the agriculture and tea garden will not get affected due to the

lockdown.

Relaxations have also been given to intrastate and interstate movement of goods. Similarly capital and debt market services as notified by the Reserve

Bank of India have also been kept out of the ambit of the lockdown.

Home delivery of cooked food and e-commerce services have been allowed to help people get essentials at their door-step.

"Print, electronic media and social media" will also remain open on the days of complete lockdown.

Nothing apart from essential services will be allowed all "broad based containment zones" till August 31.