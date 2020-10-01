Unlock 5.0: CM's dream proj 'Bhorer Alo' becomes a top draw for tourists

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project "Bhorer Alo" at Gajaldoba has come up as a major destination for tourism with all its cottages being booked for all the four days of Durga Puja.



The tourist hub of the state Tourism department that was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on October 3 in 2018 is spread over 208 acres amidst greenery with the adjacent Baikunthapur forest range giving a call for nature and adventure lover as well. The wooden cottages on well-maintained lush green lawn is one of the many attractions at the tourism hub besides the most attractive all wooden dining block with long glass panes giving the visitor a clear view of mountain Kanchenjangha while dinning with near and dear ones.

The best time to visit the place is in winter as with the clear sky there will be no chance to miss the view of Kanchenjangha from the dinning hall, besides about 50 different types of birds migrates here. But visiting the place in monsoon gives a complete different experience, as at present, when people will enjoy the drizzle sitting in the easy chair at the balcony of the cottages facing the open green forest and water bodies. The experience of watching sunset from the balcony is unexplainable.

At present there are only five double bed cottages. But the work is on to construct another five wooden duplexes and six more single cottages. A reception block is also coming up besides a separate facility for drivers' accommodation as well. A elephant shed has also been constructed with plans in the anvil to introduce elephant ride to the adjacent Baikunthapur forest. Steps have also been taken to initiate an adventure ride through the forest upto the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri.

One can also visit Devi Chaudhurani Temple and Bhamridevi Temple for sightseeing from Gajoldoba were a eco park is also coming up adjacent to Bhorer Alo. Visitors just need to take a car from New Jalpaigui station or Bagdogra Airport to travel just 30 km or 40 km respectively to reach Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri. People can also easily go to places at Dooars including Lataguri, Malbazar and Murti from Gajoldoba.

"Here the occupancy rate remains 70 to 80 at usual times and it was the same ahead of the Covid situation as well. The occupancy rate is around 25 per cent since it reopened on September 23. It will go up gradually and will reach its peak once the train service resumes. But all the cottages for all four days of the Puja is already booked," said Shantanu Ghosal, the manager of Bhorer Alo, adding that

only option to book a cottage is to visit the website of the tourism department.