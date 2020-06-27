Unlock 1.0: Trams back on track but incurring losses of around Rs 1L daily

Kolkata: West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is incurring heavy losses for running of trams on Ballygunge Tollygunge route.



Reportedly the daily loss has reached a staggering Rs 1 lakh per day.

During unlock 1, tram services have been restored only on Ballygunge Tollygunge route where six trams are plying daily.

The WBTC is earning around Rs 10,000 by selling tickets daily while to run the tram service the average daily cost will be around Rs 1 lakh which include electricity, maintenance of the

trams and salaries of the employees.

Thus, if the flow of passengers remains constant the income from selling tickets will be Rs 3 lakh per month while to pay the salaries of the staffs and the maintenance of the tracks on

the routes that have still remained closed would be Rs 11 lakh.

To run six trams on Ballygunge Tollygunge route around 70 staffs are required daily that include 12 drivers, 24 conductors, 12 depot staffs, six conservancy workers, four starters along with other staffs. "To maintain this huge fleet, we need more passengers availing the tram service. But as there are plenty of buses on Ballygunge – Tollygunge route, the commuters prefer to travel by bus where travelling time is less.

The bus fare from Ballygunge to Tollygunge is Rs 10 while the fare on the tram is Rs 7 but to get a tram one has to wait for 45 minutes and people cannot afford to

give so much time", the official said.