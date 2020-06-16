Unlock 1.0: Hills seek roadmap for safe tourism

Darjeeling: Caught between life and livelihood, the tourism industry of this region has sailed into choppy waters.



While the lockdown has taken its toll, attempts of unlocking has at times met with resistance from local residents from fear of the further contamination.

Recently a family from Kolkata had driven in from Kolkata and checked into a hotel in Darjeeling. Hours after checking in some youths asked them to leave.

"This stray incident does not mean that Darjeeling is averse to tourism. It just means that people are scared. With Covid-19 positive cases shooting up by the day, people are willing to sacrifice livelihoods and self impose lockdowns. Like there is a system for migrant workers, residents returning from other places which includes health checks, quarantining, there has to be a well defined system for tourists also" stated Purnakala Thapa, a social worker from Darjeeling.

The travel tour industry also feels the same. "If the Government has decided to unlock the tourism industry, there should be a well defined roadmap devised with thorough consultation with stakeholders and local communities," prescribed Samrat Sanyal, General Secretary, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.

The tour and travel industry, which is the economic mainstay of this region is incurring a daily loss of around 19 Crore Rupees added Sanyal.

Enquiry for hotel bookings are already coming in. "We have been getting lots of enquires. However we have a social obligation towards the community. Many are suffering from fear psychosis. We will soon have a meeting with all stakeholders including the district administration to chalk out a plan" stated Norbu G Lama, proprietor of a home stay in Tukdah.

Suraj Sharma, Assistant Director Tourism, GTA stated that a meeting is in the offing. "We propose that tourists should undergo medical checkups at GTA health check points and obtain medical fit certificate" stated Sangay Bhutia, President of Darjeeling Hotel Owners Association.

Dooars is the worst hit. First it was the lockdown. Now Forests, the main tourist attraction have closed down to visitors from Monday for three months.

"We have plans to hold a meeting with the local communities and sensitize them. We will adopt all safety measures including regular and thorough sanitization of the resorts.

On the other hand the tourists will be required to provide

documents showing that they are in sound health," stated Partha Roy, President,

Dooars Tourism Development Forum.