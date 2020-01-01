Unknown miscreant throws acid at cop in Purulia
Kolkata: A policeman in Purulia sustained major burn injuries after some unknown miscreant threw acid on his face Tuesday night.
According to sources, the police personnel identified as Mohan Rajwar is a resident of Doldanri in Bankura and is posted at the Belguma police lines in Purulia.
On Tuesday night at around 9 pm, he was crossing the road at the Victoria School More.
When he was in the middle of the road, someone threw acid at him. Hearing him screaming, locals came to his aid. Rajwar was rushed to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
According to doctors, it was a close call for Rajwar as the acid did not touch any part of his eyes. He is reportedly stable and responding to the treatment. Police have initiated a case and are trying to find out who the culprit was.
Investigating officials are also checking whether Rajwar had any enmity with anyone earlier.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CBI arrests top DRI official in Rs 25 lakh bribery case1 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
400 held in Ahmedabad for drinking1 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Non-subsidised LPG, aviation fuel get dearer1 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Infra projects' cost overrun crosses Rs 4 lakh crore mark1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
We keep ourselves away from politics: Gen Bipin Rawat1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT