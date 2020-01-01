Unknown miscreant throws acid at cop in Purulia

Kolkata: A policeman in Purulia sustained major burn injuries after some unknown miscreant threw acid on his face Tuesday night.



According to sources, the police personnel identified as Mohan Rajwar is a resident of Doldanri in Bankura and is posted at the Belguma police lines in Purulia.

On Tuesday night at around 9 pm, he was crossing the road at the Victoria School More.

When he was in the middle of the road, someone threw acid at him. Hearing him screaming, locals came to his aid. Rajwar was rushed to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to doctors, it was a close call for Rajwar as the acid did not touch any part of his eyes. He is reportedly stable and responding to the treatment. Police have initiated a case and are trying to find out who the culprit was.

Investigating officials are also checking whether Rajwar had any enmity with anyone earlier.