Universities to decide on final semester assessment

Kolkata: State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday that the universities in the state will decide how will they conduct the final semester assessment of students. The University Grants Commission on Monday issued revised guidelines stating that final semester examinations for students will be mandatory and should be held by end of September 2020.



"We have already issued our advisory about holding of terminal semester examinations. The universities have been given a free hand on how they should conduct the final semester examinations. The state government does not interfere in the decision taken by the universities in this regard," said Chatterjee referring to a poser on UGC guidelines.

The minister said that he will talk to the Chief Minister and officials of the department regarding the UGC notification.

The universities in the state are however confused with the new guidelines of UGC. "We have proceeded a long way in conducting the final semester assessment particularly in engineering based upon the advisory of the state Higher Education department. A meeting will be held with Deans and faculty heads about the next course of action," said Sneha Manju Basu, Registrar of Jadavpur University.

Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury said that the university had already more or less finalised their terminal assessment. "Now we are left with no other option but to wait," he added.