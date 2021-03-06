Unity in diversity: From docs to Dalits, list inclusive!

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress's candidate list for Assembly elections 2021 is inclusive. Be it a former bureaucrat or a rickshawpuller-turned-Dalit



littérateur, the list highlights 'unity in diversity.' Moreover, it includes people from all walks of life.

Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has also given equal importance to doctors and professors, who are also going to contest the polls for the party.

Humayun Kabir, who tendered his resignation on January 29 while serving as the Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate, is contesting as party's candidate from Debra Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district.

Kabir had joined TMC in the presence of Banerjee during a rally of the party at Kalna in East Burdwan on February 9.

Again, Banerjee has nominated Dalit littérateur Monoranjan Byapari to contest in the election from Balagarh Assembly constituency in Hooghly district.

Byapari, who represents the Dalit community, was picked up by Mahasweta Devi. Inspired by her, Byapari wrote small stories and novels on the lives of people coming from economically challenged backgrounds. His calibre as a writer is well acclaimed. He is actively involved in the movement to give benefits to the Sabar community.

"I am thankful to the party supremo Mamata Banerjee for giving an opportunity to a person like me, who represents the downtrodden, in the state Assembly. I am confident of winning from Balagarh and will visit the constituency on Sunday to discuss the matters related to campaign with the party workers," Byapari said.

Beside the sitting MLAs like Dr Nirmal Maji from Uluberia Uttar Assembly constituency, Dr Shashi Panja from Shyampukur Assembly constituency, Dr Sudipto Roy of Serampore Assembly constituency, a set of doctors will be contesting the polls as TMC candidates for the first time.

They include Dr Rana Chatterjee from Bally and Dr Pradip Kumar Barma from Jalpaiguri. Veteran politicians Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who is at present TMC Rajya Sabha MP, will also contest from Sabang Assembly constituency in West Midnapore.

Jadavpur University's Prof. Omprakash Mishra, an expert in foreign policy and national security, will contest from Siliguri Assembly constituency.