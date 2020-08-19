United Nation World Peace Association lauds Bengal for its fight against Covid

Kolkata: Calling Mamata Banerjee a humanitarian Chief Minister, the United Nation World Peace Association (UNWPA) has lauded her fight against the Covid pandemic.

In an unprecedented gesture, the UNWPA under Peace Humanitarian Mission has written to Dr Nirmal Maji, minister of state for the Labour department recognizing his contribution towards the society during the pandemic situation. They also appreciated the Chief Minister. The letter written by UNWPA Founder/President H.E Fusao Kitagawa and Executive President H.E Tadaaki Inoue mentions the doctors who are fighting the battle from the front.

"We learnt about your humanitarian Chief Minister. We are also aware of your graceful contribution towards society during the pandemic. We are feeling proud to provide you with a certificate as the symbol of gratitude and appreciation," reads the letter to Dr Maji. It may be mentioned here that Dr Maji, following the instruction from the Chief Minister, has been toiling hard to provide better health care services in the state.

"I have dedicated the recognition and appreciation to our Chief Minister who is my mentor and inspiration. She brought in a sea change in infrastructure," Dr Maji said.