Unique identification number for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme

Kolkata: With the second edition of the biggest outreach drive Duare Sarkar to begin from August 16, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken initiative to help women get enrolled with the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme without facing any inconvenience by providing free-of-cost application forms with computer-generated unique identification number from a dedicated counter at every camp.



The move had been taken to avoid any irregularities. Moreover, beneficiaries do not have to pay a single fee either to get the application form or the benefit of the scheme.

In another major announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Duare Ration programme would be rolled out on the day of "Bhai Phonta" — November 6 this year.

The minimum basic income scheme for women – Lakshmir Bhandar – is one of the new entrants in Duare Sarkar programme under which more than 17,000 camps would be held across Bengal from August 16 to September 15 to help people get benefits of 18 state-run schemes at their doorstep.

There would be a completely separate arrangement at every Duare Sarkar camp for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme as maximum number of people would be turning up for the same this time. Strict measures have also been taken to avoid irregularities and to simplify the process of applying to get benefits so that people do not face any inconvenience.

"Applicants of Lakshmir Bhandar would straight go to the dedicated counter where each would be provided with an application form containing a computer-generated unique identification number. It will simplify the application process besides taking care of irregularities as it cannot be duplicated," the Chief Minister said while addressing a Press conference at Nabanna.

Stating about a recent incident of North 24-Parganas in which local people were asked to clear the tax to the civic body to avail the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, Banerjee said: "There is no such direction of the state government. One will be receiving application forms free-of-cost."

According to her poll promises, Banerjee has already launched Student Credit Card and Krishak Bandhu (New) schemes.

Apart from these two new schemes, applications for "Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya", "correction in minor errors in land records", "Bank (opening of new accounts) and Aadhaar-related services" would also be received at Duare Sarkar camps this time. Similar to the first edition, one can also apply for schemes, including Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and mutations in agricultural land.

The enquiries of the applications received will be carried out between September 8 to 23 while delivery of certificates and benefits to eligible recipients would be completed between September 24 and 30.

A toll free number – 107022143526 – has been introduced to help people lodge complaints directly with the Chief Minister's Office in connection with Duare Sarkar camps.

In the first edition of Duare Sarkar in February 2021, at least 2.75 crore people had turned up at 32,380 camps. Around 1.77 crore had applied for some or the other schemes and 1.50 crore had received benefits of different schemes.

"This year, so far, we have scheduled to organise 17,160 camps. It will go up further. The camps at the flood-affected areas would be held later," Banerjee said.