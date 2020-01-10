Union Ministry to set up ship repairing facility at Garden Reach

Kolkata: Union Ministry of Shipping will set up a ship repairing facility at Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) in Garden Reach, where the Cochin Shipyard will work in collaboration with the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT).



Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister of state for Shipping (Independent charge), said during a press conference at the Kolkata Port Trust Guest House on Friday that the facility would be constructed at the dry dock of NSD, where old ships would be repaired.

After Cochin Shipyard, this would be the second centre in the country with such a facility, the minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ship repairing facility, while attending a programme organised by the Kolkata Port Trust to commemorate its 150th anniversary, Mandaviya said.

The minister also said that Cochin Shipyard will provide infrastructural support and expertise to the Kolkata Port Trust. Once the repairing centre is made operational, the cargo ships would be repaired here in Kolkata.

The cargo ships need to undergo maintenance and repairing in 5-10 years. Such operations are being conducted at Cochin Shipyard currently. Rail tracks have also been laid here in the state for better handling of cargo.

In order to handle the maximum number of cargo ships within minimum possible time, there are plans to set up a merchandised port at the cost of Rs 302 crore, while an additional Rs 80 crore will be utilised for liquid cargo handling.

"Last year the Kolkata port had handled 64 million tonnes of cargo, while in the current year the number will go up. Work for developing the riverfront will be carried out on a 42 acre land in Kidderpore, where the riverine areas will be beautified. The ministry will bear a cost of Rs 100 crore for the project," the minister announced.

The ministry has also decided to set up a museum on its land where rare collections relating to the maritime voyage of various great men would be preserved.

Later in the day Mandaviya met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna and requested her to attend KoPT's programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday.