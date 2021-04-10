Union minister, actors among those in fray

Kolkata: The stage is set for the fourth phase of polls in Bengal on Saturday with people from 44 Assembly constituencies spread across five districts set to exercise their franchise.



A total of 373 candidates from different political parties are in the fray during the fourth phase that covers all the nine constituencies in Cooch Behar, five in Alipurduar, nine in Howrah, 11 in South 24-Parganas and 10 in Hooghly. A total of 50 female candidates are contesting in this phase.

The Commission appointed IPS officer Ajeet Singh Yadav, SP CIF of the state police to assist Commissioner of Howrah Police Commissionerate C Sudhakar during Saturday's election considering the sensitivity of the district.

The total number of electorates including service voters in these constituencies is 11594950 with 5882514 male electors and 5698218 female voters. The total number of polling booths is 15940 that includes 12361 main and 3579 auxiliary booths. The number of 80 plus voters is 203927 while 50523 are PWD (Persons with Disabilities) voters. The total number of service electors is 13928, third gender voters are 290 while overseas voters are 34.

Voting will be held in nine ACs in Cooch Behar — Mekhliganj (SC), Mathabhanga (SC), Cooch Behar Uttar (SC), Cooch Behar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi (SC), Sitai (SC), Dinhata, Natabari and Tufanganj. Polling will be held in five ACs of Alipurduar, including Kumargram (ST), Kalchini (ST), Alipurduar, Falakata (SC) and Madarihat (ST).

In South 24-Parganas, 11 ACs will go to polls, including Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Kasba, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tollygunge, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Metiabruz.

A total of nine ACs in Howrah will go to polls including Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail (SC), Panchla, Uluberia Purba and Domjur.

As many as 10 ACs in Hooghly district will witness the polls, including Uttarpara, Serampore, Champdani, Singur, Chandannagar, Chinsurah, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram and Chanditala.

The Election Commission (EC) has deployed 35 General Observers, 10 Expenditure Observers and nine Police Observers for this phase. There will be webcasting facilities in 50 per cent of the booths. The EC has decided to deploy 789 companies of the Central forces during the fourth phase elections — the highest force concentration so far in the ongoing elections that has already witnessed three phases.

In nine constituencies of Cooch Behar, 187 companies of Central forces will be deployed in 3229 booths spread across 1882 premises in the district. The 11 constituencies of South 24-Parganas will have a deployment of 184 companies, 174 companies of Central forces will be deployed in the 10 ACs in Hooghly district. As many as 140 companies have been deputed for the nine ACs in Howrah district and another 98 companies for Alipurduar district. Officials of the state police from all ranks ranging from Inspectors to Constables will also be deployed for poll duty during the fourth phase.