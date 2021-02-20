Union min of state caught on camera giving money to people, TMC demands strict action

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress raised allegations against Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi of distributing money among people after a programme in East Midnapore.



A video has gone viral showing the BJP MP from Balasore giving two notes in the hand of a woman, who seems to be a local resident, in front of several BJP workers.

Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of Trinamool Congress and the state Education minister, tweeted in this connection along with the clippings of the video footage showing the union minister of state distributing money.

He also demanded strict action against such an act in the poll-bound Bengal. He stated in the same tweet: "The scene of the union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi distributing money after a meeting in East Midnapore has been caught in the camera.""To what level does this party (BJP) will stoop after failing to gain people's confidence;" Chatterjee raised the question stating that "strict action should be taken in this regard".

Chatterjee had earlier criticised the BJP for sending so many leaders to the state saying that it would not help them in any ways as people have decided to bring back Trinamool Congress in power in the state.