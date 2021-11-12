Union home secretary in West Bengal for meeting with state chief secretary

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is in West Bengal to discuss pending land acquisition cases for the construction of a border fence, road projects and other issues with the chief secretary of the state.



Bhalla's visit to Kolkata for a meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi is the first after a row erupted over the summoning of the then state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay by the Centre for not being present at a cyclone review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May.

The Union home secretary is visiting Kolkata for a meeting with the state chief secretary to discuss pending land acquisition cases for the construction of a border fence and road projects, border outposts and integrated checkposts, a home ministry official said.

West Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh (over 2,200 km), Bhutan (about 183 km) and Nepal (about 100 km).





