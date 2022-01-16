Uninterrupted drinking water, better drainage among TMC's top 10 agenda for Asansol

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given utmost importance on uninterrupted supply of drinking water, road infrastructure, health, drainage and beautification in the election manifesto for the forthcoming Asansol civic poll.



The newly announced manifesto for Asansol said that all the families will get 100 per cent coverage of uinterrupted water supply. Booster pumping stations will be set up. Five solid waste management plants will also be set up. All the city roads, pavements and dividers will be maintained and repaired on regular basis.

Two additional drainage pumps and two jet-cum-sucktion machines will be installed to get rid of water-logging issues. There will also be an infrastructural revamp in the drainage system.

A foot over bridge, 3 escalators will be set up. A parking place will also be set up near Kanchenjunga stadium and a underground parking lot will also come up near Bidhan Market. Stands will be constructed for autorickshaw and e-rickshaws.

Trinamool Congress on Friday asserted that there would be no 'loot of votes' or 'strong arm tactics' during the civic polls in four civic bodies in Bengal and strict disciplinary action would be taken against 'stray elements' in the party if there was any excesses by them.

Meanwhile, the state Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday pushed back elections at four municipal corporations by three weeks and announced that polls will be conducted on February 12.

The move comes a day after the Calcutta High Court urged the SEC to postpone the civic polls by 4 to 6 weeks with a surge in Covid cases.

The poll panel had earlier announced that there will be elections in four municipal corporations — Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandannagar on January 22 and the results will be announced on January 25.