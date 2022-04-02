Unidentified youth's body recovered in New Town

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the recovery of an unknown youth's body in New Town on Friday morning.



On Friday morning, a few pedestrians spotted the youth's body on the side of Jatragachi-Hatiara road.

Immediately, they informed the Eco Park police station. Police later recovered it and sent for autopsy examination. Sources informed that a ligature mark was found on the neck of the youth's body.

Also, a mark was found on his hands which seemed to be of a rope.

It was being suspected that his hands were also tied up. Police informed that the youth, aged around 35 years, was suspected to have been murdered somewhere else and his body was dumped in New Town.

Police have sent an all concerned message to the other police stations along with the photograph of the body.

Cops are also checking the surveillance camera footage of the area to find out the culprits.

Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Probe into the case is underway.