Unidentified body found at Basanti Highway

kolkata/balurghat: Body of an unknown youth was found lying beside the Basanti Highway in Anandapur on Sunday morning.



According to sources, on Sunday morning, a youth aged around 35 years was spotted lying unconscious by employees of a garage beside Basanti Highway. Immediately Anandapur police station was informed. Police went to the spot and recovered the body. Police informed them that the clothes on the body were very dirty and it seemed that the man had rubbed himself in the dust. Apparently no injury marks were found. Local people informed police that the youth was first seen by them on Saturday while he was sitting beside the road. Cops suspect that the youth was mentally challenged and had nowhere to go. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report in order to ascertain the cause of death. His identity is yet to be found out.

Meanwhile, body of another unidentified person was rescued by the police on Saturday night beside the rail line located in Doulatpur's Mohammadpur. His body was fully decomposed, police said.

Initially the locals found the body and informed the police. After receiving the news, the police from Banshihari police station reached the spot to send the body for post-mortem to Balurghat hospital. Preliminary police investigation revealed that the person had died around 4 to 5 days ago.