UNESCO team to visit Puja organised by the elderly

KOLKATA: A UNESCO team will visit Durga Puja organised by the senior citizens at Swapno Bhor and Snehodiya in New Town on Saptami.



This will be their first visit to any community Puja in Bengal. Following this, they will be visiting the New Town Sarbojonin, which is being held for the first time at the Clock Tower ground.

The Puja at Snehodiya, which is being organised by the senior citizens of Snehodiya and Swapno Bhor, is the only-of-its-kind in Kolkata.

The idol of Ma Durga has been made by a woman clay artisan of Kumartuli. It will be inaugurated by Swami Vedswarupanandaji of Rakamrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Gol Park in presence of Debashis Sen, chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) and other dignitaries on Panchami.

Swapno Bhor, is the state's only senior citizen club.