Undertrials flee home

BALURGHAT: Eight undertrial minor boys fled from local juvenile correctional home Subhayan on Friday night by breaking the wall at the second floor of the home.

A home official said of eight, seven were Bangladeshi and Myanmar infiltrators, who sneaked recently through unfenced border areas located Hili while the other one hailed from Banshihari of this district.

According to an official source, the incident perhaps occurred late in night when a group of eight minors broke the wall.

There were around 70 minor boys in Subhayan that night while eight of them managed to flee.