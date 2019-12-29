Undertrials flee home
BALURGHAT: Eight undertrial minor boys fled from local juvenile correctional home Subhayan on Friday night by breaking the wall at the second floor of the home.
A home official said of eight, seven were Bangladeshi and Myanmar infiltrators, who sneaked recently through unfenced border areas located Hili while the other one hailed from Banshihari of this district.
According to an official source, the incident perhaps occurred late in night when a group of eight minors broke the wall.
There were around 70 minor boys in Subhayan that night while eight of them managed to flee.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Hemant Soren becomes 11th J'khand CM29 Dec 2019 6:33 PM GMT
Priyanka visits family of another jailed activist29 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
BJP split over Meerut SP's 'go to Pak' comment29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
PM says youth hate disorder, anarchy29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT