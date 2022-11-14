Underprivileged kids celebrate Children's Day

KOLKATA: Various activities, including drawing competition, quiz and magic show, were held for children from underprivileged backgrounds on the occasion of Children's Day in city on Monday.

The programme was organised by Merlin I Am Kolkata, the Corporate Social Responsibility wing of Merlin Group, one of the real estate conglomerates. It was held for the children of Pathchala, a non-profit organisation working for the welfare of poor children in Kalighat.

At a fun-filled event, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group and Founder of Merlin I Am Kolkata presented educational stationeries to the children of Pathchala and Rukmini Paul, president of Pathchala. Soumitra Ray of Bangla Band 'Bhoomi' graced the occasion as the chief guest. "Children are the future of our nation. They need to be nurtured in a positive way with proper education and moral values. We at Merlin group strive to bring some meaningful changes in the lives of less privileged children," said Mohta.