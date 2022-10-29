'Underground cable laying work to be completed by next year's Durga Puja'

Kolkata: State Power minister Aroop Biswas on Friday said the project of laying underground cables for electricity in Chandannagar will be completed before next year's Durga Puja as the work will be started by the last week of December or first week of January. Earlier in the day, the minister held a review meeting at Chandannagar with senior officials of his department and the district administration.



Due to the overhead wires, the organisers face huge inconvenience during Jagadhhatri Puja, which is celebrated in Chandannagar with much pomp and grandeur. During immersion of the idols, power is disconnected in Chandannagar causing difficulties for the locals and the Puja organisers alike. During Jagadhhatri Puja, streets are illuminated with massive light installations. After the project is completed, there will be no power cut during immersion from next year, the minister said.

During the review meeting, the minister urged the power officials to ensure an incident-free Jagadhhatri Puja, similar to what the state witnessed during Durga Puja and Kali Puja. Minister Indranil Sen was also present at the meeting.

Chairman of WBSEDCL Shantanu Basu, District Magistrate Dipapriya P, Police Commissioner Amit P Javalgi, Mayor of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation

Ram Chakraborty and Swapan Kundu, the municipal commissioner, were also present.

The number of Jagadhhatri Pujas has gone up in the past 10-11 years. According to Biswas, in 2011, around 145 Pujas were held but in 2022 the count has gone up to 221. The load capacity has increased by 188 per cent, the minister added. Biswas also said the demand for power goes up from the day of Saptami. On an average, there is a demand of around 38.96 mw of power during the festival. But this year the demand will further go up, added the minister.

WBSEDCL has a capacity of distributing 97.8 mw of power to Chandannagar. Around 665 employees will work round the clock during the Puja days to take prompt action if there are any reports of technical glitches. Around 41 mobile vans will be deployed and around 13 offices will remain open 24x7 during the Puja days. A control room has been opened and the number is 8900797417, toll-free number is 19121. These numbers will be displayed on banners at various places.