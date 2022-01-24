Unclaimed suitcase triggers bomb scare at Siliguri station

DARJEELING: Bomb scare gripped Siliguri Railway Junction after an unclaimed suitcase was spotted in a coach of the Alipurduar - Siliguri - Katihar Intercity Express on Sunday.



Around 9:50am on Sunday, the train arrived Siliguri Junction from Alipurduar. Most of the passengers got down at Siliguri junction station. According to sources, railway personnel and some passengers spotted a red suitcase on the floor of D3 coach. No one claimed ownership of the baggage.The suitcase was cordoned off with sandbags placed inside the coach. The D3 Coach was separated from the train and towed to a sparsely populated location near the Gulma Railway station where the suitcase is being examined by the CID bomb disposal squad. The suitcase taken inside the jungle in Gulma.