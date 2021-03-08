Unaccounted cash worth over Rs 60 lakh seized from office in city

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has seized a huge amount of money from an office in Jorasanko area.



According to STF officials, last month five drug peddlers including an elderly woman were arrested with more than 2 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore and more than 17 kg Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.50 crore.

While interrogating the accused, STF sleuths came to know that soon another consignment of contraband would be delivered in Kolkata.

Acting on the information, STF sleuths started gathering information about movement of the possible drug smuggling and came to know about a man identified as Sunil Howlader of Ausgram. On March 1 night, he was intercepted near Rasulpur bazaar and his car was searched. During search of his car, cops found 5 kg heroin wrapped in a polythene packet.

Howladar was arrested. On Saturday, Howladar told the cops that he recently deposited a huge amount of money at the office of a person identified as Anis Khan in Jorasanko area.

A raid was conducted on Saturday at the office and sleuths found Rs 60.97 lakh cash.

Sources informed that the accused deposited the cash at Khan's office which was apparently meant for hawala transactions for the drugs.