Unable to repay loan, 70-yr-old ends life

kolkata: An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan on Thursday night in Bowbazar.



Nepal Das (70) of 4 Saklat Place in Bowbazar was suffering from depression as he was unable to pay a huge amount of loan which he had borrowed.

According to sources, on Thursday night a distress call was received at the helpline number 100, through which the caller told the cops that Das had committed suicide. Immediately, Bowbazar police station was informed about the matter.

After a while, cops went to the address and found the door was locked from inside.

Policemen broke the door and found Das hanging from the ceiling fan of a room.

After sending the body for autopsy examination, cops recovered Das's mobile phone containing a voice recorded message, in which a man was heard saying that he was committing suicide owing to huge amount of debt.

Police have sent the mobile phone for forensic examination to ascertain whether the voice in the recorded message was of the deceased's.