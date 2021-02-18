Unable to draw crowd, BJP calls off Yatra in Nadia dist

KOLKATA: BJP's Parivartan Yatra at Shantipur in Nadia district could not be held as the party's leaders failed to draw a crowd.



On Tuesday, near Birnagar library at Shantipur the BJP leaders decided to hold the rally. Even as all arrangements were made, the local BJP leaders informed that they could not gather crowds.

As a result, the programme had to be cancelled at the last moment. Senior BJP leaders claimed that a feud between some of the local BJP members led to such failure.

A section of local BJP leaders opined that the Parivartan Yatra cannot fetch them votes, rather it will help in getting publicity. They claimed that the date of the Parivartan Yatra in any district should be decided by the local BJP leadership after consulting with the state leadership.

However, the state leadership ruled out the decision of the local BJP leaders and as a result the Parivartan Yatra faced a jolt at Shantipur. According to BJP leaders, they will hold the rally next week.

The TMC leaders, however, mocked the issue. Reacting to the incident, Partha Chatterjee, state Parliamentary Affairs minister, said: "This incident shows BJP's lack of coordination with the district leadership. They should first try to strengthen the ground level workers rather than spending time mocking our works and policies."