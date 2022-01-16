Uma Bharti hails CM for 'arrangements' made at Gangasagar Mela, beach cleaning drive starts

Sagar island: The South 24-Parganas administration on Saturday undertook a massive beach cleaning drive after over 5 lakh pilgrims took a holy dip during the week-long Gangasagar Mela that was held following Covid norms amid elaborate arrangements made by the state government.



Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti, who came to take the holy dip, praised Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after visiting Gangasagar Mela. "Great management. I like it very much," said Bharti after taking a bath in the Ganges on Friday afternoon.

She further informed that she will write to Banerjee and share her experience. Bharti stated that she started a journey from Gangotri to Gangasagar in 2019. But the following year her leg got fractured. The next year the Covid pandemic hit the nation. So her journey was delayed.

"This time I got water from Gangotri—Gomukh and congregated the two at Gangasagar. I am very happy. Mother Ganga will keep everyone well," Bharti said.

Over 5.2 lakh pilgrims from across the country took a holy dip at the Gangasagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Friday. About 2.78 crore devotees across the globe opted for the e-Darshan through YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Gangasagar website. The South 24-Parganas administration on Saturday undertook a massive beach cleaning drive. State Power minister Aroop Biswas, state Public Health Engineering minister Pulak Roy, Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra and District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas Dr P Ulaganathan participated in the drive.

'Punya Kal was upto 12.30 pm today (January 15, 2022). It was a plastic-free mela. The mela was conducted abiding by the Calcutta High Court order," said Biswas.

While nearly three crore people have witnessed the mela through e-darshan (online broadcasting in YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, website and other social media), 2,88,960 devotees have opted for e-snan (e-bathing) and 1,19, 662 performed e-puja to avoid crowding for the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal).

The eco-friendly Gangasagar Mela started on January 7 and concluded on January 16. "The entire expenditure of the mela is borne by the Bengal government. No assistance or sponsorship is taken from private or government sources," pointed out Biswas.

There was no increase in bus and vessel fare and pilgrim tax was exempted. An insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per person from for unfortunate death has been provided by the state government.