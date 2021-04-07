Uluberia: EC suspends 3 poll officers, 1 cop after EVM found in TMC supporter's house

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday took strong action against seven officials including a sector officer in connection with the recovery of electronic voting machines at the residence of a Trinamool Congress supporter at Tulsiberia under Uluberia North constituency.



There were allegations against sector officer Tapan Sarkar of carrying EVMs to his house on Monday night. The Commission soon after receiving a report from the district suspended sector officer Tapan Sarkar, sub-inspector of Uluberia police station Sujit Chakraborty who was in charge of sector office, assistant sector officer Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjib Majumdar and removed three homeguards. Sarkar claimed that he was very tired after his work and had kept the EVMs in one of his relatives' houses. He admitted his mistake by acting in such a manner.

TMC supporter Goutam Ghosh from whose residence the EVMs were recovered said that he had requested the sector officer to rest in his house as the latter was exhausted. He claimed that there was no malafide intention in the act.

The Commission, however, did not use any of the recovered EVMs in the polling process on Tuesday. Meanwhile, BJP on Tuesday demanded for an independent inquiry from EC over the incident.