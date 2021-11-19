Ultadanga flyover: EM Bypass bound flank shut till Mon morning

Kolkata: The EM Bypass bound flank of Ultadanga flyover closed down from Thursday morning with the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) undertaking work for repair and maintenance of the bridge. The bridge will be closed till early morning on Monday.

The vehicles travelling from airport side towards EM Bypass used to take the flyover from Lake Town. The police have made necessary arrangements for diverting the EM Bypass bound vehicles via Hudco crossing .

A pier of this flank of Ultadanga flyover had collapsed in March 2013. There was no report of casualty as the incident had taken during wee hours (4:30am) of a Sunday morning.