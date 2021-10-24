UK's Bengalis celebrate Diwali at London's Trafalgar Square

Kolkata: The Bengali diaspora in United Kingdom has celebrated Diwali in London by showcasing intricate 'alpona' (hand-painted colourful motifs) at Trafalgar Square.



The office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan organised Diwali at Trafalgar Square on Saturday to celebrate the cultural diversity of the city, Anirban Mukhopadhyay, spokesperson of Heritage Bengal Global, an association of expatriate Bengalis said.

"The event was themed on the victory of good over evil after the severe trauma caused by COVID-19 in the last one-and-a-half years," Mukhopadhyay told PTI.

The traditional 'alpona' work by Heritage Bengal Global vice president Mahua Bej was selected for being part of a collage at the centre of the square, he said.

Mukhopadhyay, who is presently in Kolkata, said that the event was a part of their endeavour to globally showcase the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal.