U'Khand rains: Five from state dead; several missing

kolkata The news of death of five persons, who had gone for trekking in the Kumaon– Himalaya in Uttarakhand, have been communicated to their respective family members while several others who had gone for trekking near Lamkhaga in Himachal Pradesh are also feared dead with inclement weather and frequent landslides in the last few days.



Among those whose death reports have already been communicated to the respective family members after they contacted the Bageshwar Control room are Sagar Dey (28), Sarit Shekhar Das (37), Chandrasekhar Das (36) residents of Bagnan in Howrah district, Sadhan Kumar Basak (63) of Thakurpukur in Kolkata and Pritam Ray (28) of Ranaghat in Nadia district. Their bodies were recovered from Sundardunga valley.

The victims are part of a 11 member team that had left the state for Nainital on the day of Panchami. Five from the team have been rescued and arrangements are being made for their safe return.

"I had also gone trekking at another place but with the weather turning hostile since October 17, I returned back. However, my father who had gone near Kanakata pass in the Kumaon—Himalaya in Uttarakhand—could not be contacted for more than a week. Getting extremely anxious and hearing of the massive landslide at the place I called up the Bangeshwar Control room where I was told that my father had become a victim of the mishap. Attempts are being made to bring the body by airlifting," a family member of Sadhan Kumar Basak, the deceased sexagenarian said.

As per reports regarding the second accident which occurred near Lamkhaga pass at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, five have already been feared dead though official confirmation is not yet available. The victims are Anita Rawat, of Harinagar in West Midnapore district, Tanmay Tiwari, of Kolkata, Saurabh Ghosh and Vikash Maikal both—of-Nepalganj, under Bishupur police station in South 24-Parganas—and Sabiyan Das, a resident of Nepal Bhattacharjee Street at Kalighat in south Kolkata. Their bodies have already been brought to Harshil.

Two from this group in the state are still missing on the mountains with ITBP, Army and Airforce jointly undertaking search and recovery operations.Two more dead bodies were brought to Chhitkul by ITBP on Friday.