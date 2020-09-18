UGC nod to hold finals in Oct

Kolkata: University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday gave the official nod to the Bengal government

to conduct final semester examinations for colleges and universities in the month of October.

Principal Secretary of state Higher Education department Manish Jain on September 2 had written to University Grants Commission seeking permission to allow the state to hold terminal semester examinations from October 1 to 18 .

An official letter regarding the permission was sent to the state on Thursday.

Education minister Partha Chaterjee on August 31 had announced that the end semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students will be held between October 1 and 18.

Some universities had already announced its examination schedule following the state's announcement

while some others like Jadavpur University, Rabindra Bharati University etc were waiting for the consent of

the University Grants

Commission in this regard as mandated by the Supreme Court in its August 28 order.