UG & PG: 'Presidency will take more time to decide on mode of admission'

Kolkata: The Presidency University to take time with the decision on the mode of admission for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses this year.



A senior official of the university said: "The members of the admission committee have noted all the concerns of the students. Considering the possible late publication of the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) results, the members of the admission committee decided to take some more time to finalise the modes and methods of the admission process of 2022 in Presidency University."

However, the students said that the authorities have notified them that no entrance test will be held this year and the university will retain its autonomy by not joining the centralised admission system.

The students had sat for 76 hours sit-in protest led by the Presidency University Students' Union by the Students' Federation of India (SFI). On Friday, the union submitted a list of demands to the Dean of Students. According to the students, in a written reply the authorities stated that a meeting of the University Admission Committee was held on the same day.

The members of the Union stated that no entrance test will be organised for the upcoming academic session of 2022-2023, due to certain logistical issues.

However, the authorities have assured them of reviewing the commencement of the entrance test for the academic session of 2023-2024.

The members of the Independents' Consolidation (IC) are not satisfied with the university's decision and few students called it an infrastructural failure on part of the University for not being able to conduct the entrance tests.