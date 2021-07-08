UG & PG classes in state univs to start in October

KOLKATA: State Education minister Bratya Basu held a virtual meeting with the vice-chancellors of the state universities where it has been decided that classes in the undergraduate level will start from October 1 while that in the PG level will start at the end of October. This year, there will be no admission test.

The Higher Education department on Wednesday also finalised the admission schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state and decided not to charge any application fee for admission. The decision of complete waiver of charges for uploading of documents by candidates while applying for online admission at undergraduate (UG) and PG level courses was taken last year.

The admission portal for undergraduate level will open on August 2 and will remain open till August 20. The merit list will be published by August 31 and classes will commence from October 1.

The PG admission will start from September 1 after the publication of PG examination final semester results to within August 31. The intermediate semester examinations will be held in August and results will be published within September. The PG admission portal will remain open from September 1 to 15 and the final merit list will be published by September 20. The entire admission should be mopped by October 22. The minister has urged the V-Cs to take measures to publish the final undergraduate results by August 31 on a priority basis.

The results of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in the state will be published this month.