UG: Many colleges to draw list based on Class X & XII scores

kolkata: A number of colleges and universities have decided to give weightage on the marks secured by a candidate in Madhyamik examination, besides the Higher Secondary examination marks for admissions into udergraduate courses this year.



The state Education department has made it clear that there will be no admission tests this year.

The admission portal for undergraduate (UG) in the Calcutta University affiliated colleges will open from Monday and will remain so till August 20.

"The Higher Secondary examinations could not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidates who have been assessed without any physical examination had appeared for their Madhyamik in 2019 in physical mode. When they were in Class XI, the ongoing examination was stopped in March 2020 due to pandemic situation. So while preparation of merit list for undergraduate admission, we are giving importance to Madhyamik or equivalent results too," a senior official of Lady Brabourne College, affiliated to CU said.

Maulana Azad College affiliated to CU will, however, prepare the merit list only on the basis of marks secured in the Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations.

"While preparing the results of the HS examination the weightage of Madhyamik results have also been considered. So, if we take into account the Madhyamik marks then there may be complexities," said Subhasis Dutta, principal of Maulana Azad College.

Jadavpur University had proposed to hold online telephonic group discussion, besides giving weightage to Higher Secondary marks for UG admissions.

Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das had sent a proposal in this regard seeking the nod of the Higher Education department.

However, his proposal has been turned down. So, admission will be held in Arts and Science on the basis of weightage of marks in both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary.

Presidency University will also give weightage to both secondary and Higher Secondary marks for UG admission.