UG entrance: JU revises time slots of two examinations

kolkata: Jadavpur University rescheduled the timing slots for the undergraduate entrance examination of mathematics and chemistry in consideration of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) timings.



The revised admission procedure stated that the test for mathematics will now be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on August 12 and the chemistry test will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. While the dates of examination for physics and geography remain unchanged. Physics will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on August 12 and Geography will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on August 13.

This consideration was reportedly made by the authorities after a number of students approached the university on the clash between the dates for CUET and the dates of the two subjects.The dates of examination for two subjects from Arts section, English and Sociology has been revised considering August 11 has been declared a holiday for Raksha Bandhan. The entrance test for English will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and for Sociology from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on August 16.