UG courses: Many colleges in city receive over 50K applications

Kolkata: Most of the educational institutions in the city have received over 50,000 applications in online mode for admission in undergraduate (UG) courses for 2021-22.



The admission portal closed on Friday and the college authorities are working overnight to publish the merit lists by August 31, as stipulated by the state Higher Education department.

Ashutosh College located at Hazra in south Kolkata has received over 54,000 applications. The total number of seats in the college is 2,700.

"Among the 26 Honours subjects that are taught in the UG-level, the maximum number of applications have been in subjects like Zoology, Geography, Physics, English, Journalism and Psychology. We had received around 52,000 applications in last year," Vice-Principal of the college Apurba Ray said.

Scottish Church College has received 58,957 applications against its 802 seats after receiving nod from Calcutta University—its affiliating varsity to increase its seat capacity by 37.

Surendranath College in Sealdah has received over 53,000 applications against its 2,450 seats. "We have 24 Honours subjects and the maximum applications have come in subjects like Zoology, Geography, Microbiology and Commerce. The number of applications last year was 49,000," Principal of Surendranath College, Indranil Kar said.

Amid Covid situation, students have preferred colleges which are located at places close to their residences or with very good accessible to road and rail network, a senior official of Ashutosh College said.

Maulana Azad College has received over 41,500 applications. It is another college whose application for increase in seats has been approved by CU. The college presently has 1,032 seats up from 1,000 seats and the rise of seats has been predominantly in Science subjects. "There has been a lot of applications in subjects like Zoology, Microbiology, English, Economics and Commerce," college Principal Suvasish Dutta said.

Lady Brabourne College has received nearly 33,000 applications against its 650 seats.

Jadavpur University (JU) has received 54,000 applications against 1066 seats. "Over 5000 applications have come between the period of August 20-27 after the deadline for opening the admission portal was increased," JU Registrar Sneha Manju Basu said,

Presidency University has received 58,000 applications against its 665 UG seats.

The review process of higher secondary was going on and it was found that marks secured by a good number of students have increased after review. So the date of opening of admission portal was increased.

"Most of the applications that we received were from students whose marks have increased after review," a principal of a south Kolkata college said.