UG admissions: Colleges in the state to publish their first provisional lists soon

KOLKATA: The state colleges are soon going to start the process of publishing the first provisional list after the closing down of applications to Under Graduate courses on August 5. The date of publication of the provisional list varies from college to college.



The colleges were expecting a higher number of applications for the academic year 2022-23. However, the number has significantly dropped from last year's application number.

The Scottish Church College received 38, 395 applications for a total of 802 seats. The highest number of applications was received for English (6253 applications for 55 seats), Zoology (4262 applications for 36 seats), BBA (3523 applications for 50 seats), amongst other subjects. Last year, it had received 58, 957 applications.

Lady Brabourne received at least 20,000 applications while last year it received 33,000 applications.

The principal of Lady Brabourne College Dr Siuli Sarkar said that a good number of applications have been received for English and Zoology. Maulana Azad College reportedly received 26,000 applications this year while last year they had received 41,500 applications.

Last year Presidency University had received a total application of 58,000 for 665 seats. The number is expected to go down this year since the university decided on considering only the students who passed out in 2022 and not before that. Moving on from the applications received, the college authorities are now busy with the preparation for provisional list. The Scottish Church will be publishing the list on Monday at 3 pm, the Lady Brabourne College will be releasing the provisional merit list on Tuesday after 4 pm.

The Presidency University will publish the merit list on August 12 while St Xavier's College will publish the first list on August 23.Despite the number of applications, the colleges expect a certain number of vacant seats like last year. "It is an expected trend that most toppers will opt for medical and engineering while there has been a trend of students shifting colleges as per the announcement of results by other institutions," principal of Scottish Church College Madhumanjari Mandal said.