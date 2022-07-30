UG admission: CU colleges expect good no. of applications

Kolkata: Colleges under the Calcutta University are expecting considerable number of applications for the Under Graduation (UG) 2022-2023 admissions as the last date for online application gets closer.



The total number of applications for UG at Scottish Church College is approximately 24,900 till Friday. The last date of admissions for phase one is August 5 and the final merit list will be published on August 10 and admissions for phase one will begin from August 11. According to the Scottish Church College administration, these applications were further increased with few more days left.

But the process does not end there as according to the college, many had applied last year as well but around 150 out of 800 seats had remained vacant. "It is an expected trend that most toppers will opt for medical and engineering, while there has been a trend of students shifting colleges as per the announcement of results by other institutions," principal of Scottish Church College Madhumanjari Mandal said.

Agreeing with this trend, Dr Siuli Sarkar, principal of the Lady Brabourne College said this has been a year-after-year trend. The college will be publishing the final comprehensive merit list (provisional) on August 9. The vacancy of seats depends on the subjects as well.

"For Urdu, the seats get filled up fast. But in several subjects, this issue persists. Several subjects in 2019 had to curtail the number of seats to avoid going vacant," she said.

The last date of submissions for online application for JU's Bachelor of Arts courses is August 5. From August 11 to August 17, admission tests for subjects like Bengali, Comparative Literature, Economics, English and others will take place. The provisional list for History and Sanskrit will be out by August 16 and for other departments, the date is August 24. Presidency University will tentatively publish the provisional general merit list on August 12 and its first online reporting is likely to take place from August 13 to August 16.