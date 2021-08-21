UG admission: Application deadline now August 27

kolkata: The state government on Friday extended the last date of application through the online portal for admissions to the undergraduate (UG) courses for 2021-22 up to August 27.



The admission portal was scheduled to be closed on August 20.

The move comes in the wake of various representations received, requesting for extension with the process of review of marks scored in Higher Secondary and other equivalent examinations by the students continuing.

However, according to sources in the Higher Education department, classes in the UG level will commence from October 1 as announced earlier.

All the colleges in the city offering UG courses have already received at least 30 per cent more applications in comparison to previous years.

"We have received more applications in all 19 Honours subjects. We have limited seats to about 30 for each subject," Siuli Sarkar, principal of Lady Brabourne College, said.

Sarkar said against a total of 550 seats, about 15000 applications on an average are received every year. But, this time it has gone up by more than 30 per cent.

Vivekananda College, Thakurpukur that offers Honours courses in 21 subjects has already received about 35,000 applications against 2,020 seats on offer.

"On an average, we receive 18000-20000 applications every year," Tapan Kumar Poddar, principal of the college said.

Maulana Azad College has also received 30 per cent more applications.

The college has an intake capacity of a little over 1000 seats and offers Honours courses in 19 subjects.

"We are yet to do an analysis of individual subjects against receipt of application," Suvasish Dutta, principal of the college said.

Seth Anandaram Jaipuria College has already crossed 30000-mark in terms of receipt of applications, which are around 20,000 on an average. "We will do a detailed analysis on applications of individual subjects after the portal closes," Ashok Mukherjee, principal of the College said.

The college heads believe that the record marks scored by the students this year and the cost of application forms being free have led to the situation.