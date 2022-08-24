'Uddan Palan Saptaho': About 87 lakh saplings to be distributed across Bengal in a week

kolkata: The state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI& H) department will set up orchards at two places in every district on 2 km stretches that lead from the block to the district headquarters.



The FPI&H department for the first time this year is organising 'Uddan Palan Saptaho' (Horticulture Week) across the state and will distribute 87 lakh saplings across the state comprising fruit and vegetable bearing trees and also decorative plants used in different households in a week under the programme that commenced on Monday.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed us to increase the greenery of the state. So we have taken up the initiative of planting fruit-bearing trees at two places in every district on 2 km stretches that lead from the block to the district headquarters. This will attract more birds. Two such places will also be created in Kolkata—–one adjacent to the river leading to Nabanna and another site is being identified in South Kolkata," Subrata Saha, state FPI&H minister said.

The fruit trees that will be planted will be rose apple, tamarind, amlaki, hartaki to name a few.

Saha along with senior officials of the department including Additional Chief Secretary Subrata Guha attended a distribution programme of 1000 saplings at the Nandan complex in Kolkata. Stalls will be set up in different places in Kolkata for distribution.

'Aronyo Saptaha' (Forest Week) is observed every year in July by the state Forest department when trees that are used for avenue plantation and those that produce good quality timber are distributed.

"This is for the first time when the state Horticulture department is distributing vegetable and fruit-bearing trees among the people," Gupta said.

The week-long initiative kicked off on Monday at the district level through various programmes.

Camps will also be held across the districts to create awareness among the farmers about the various attractive schemes that are available for horticultural activities.