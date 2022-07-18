Uber's help desk removed from airport as contract expires

KOLKATA: The cab service provider, Uber, loses its designated pick-up zone at the Kolkata Airport after failing to renew the contract with the airport as per the Airport Authority of India's revised terms and conditions, causing chaos for the passengers.

Its contract expired last Wednesday and since then their cabs are being treated as any other commercial vehicle entering the airport premises. To avoid the additional payment of Rs 60 for the re-entry, which is levied in case the vehicle stops for more than three minutes, the cab drivers have been hurrying the passengers or asking them to stand at the exit. For the longest, Uber had a contract with the airport wherein they paid a stipulated amount to the authorities and in return their cabs were allowed to park inside airport vicinity and pick the passengers from pick-up zones.