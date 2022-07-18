Uber's help desk removed from airport as contract expires
KOLKATA: The cab service provider, Uber, loses its designated pick-up zone at the Kolkata Airport after failing to renew the contract with the airport as per the Airport Authority of India's revised terms and conditions, causing chaos for the passengers.
Its contract expired last Wednesday and since then their cabs are being treated as any other commercial vehicle entering the airport premises. To avoid the additional payment of Rs 60 for the re-entry, which is levied in case the vehicle stops for more than three minutes, the cab drivers have been hurrying the passengers or asking them to stand at the exit. For the longest, Uber had a contract with the airport wherein they paid a stipulated amount to the authorities and in return their cabs were allowed to park inside airport vicinity and pick the passengers from pick-up zones.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT