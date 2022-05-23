U-turn for autos from Muchibazar: Cops to take final call after 7 days
kolkata: Daily commuters passing through the HUDCO crossing and adjacent areas faced inconvenience after autos from several routes had stopped plying on Monday morning after cops of Ultadanga traffic guard asked the auto drivers of Salt Lake-Ultadanga, Lake Town-Ultadanga and Baguiati-Ultadanga to take the U-turn from the Muchibazar instead of the cut in front of 15 number bus terminus to ease traffic congestion.
In the afternoon, however, the autos again started plying after police allowed them to take the U-turn from their choice of place after representatives from the auto routes discussed the matter with the police officials and assured them of necessary cooperation to reduce traffic congestion.
Meanwhile, police informed that the auto drivers of these routes that they will review the situation after seven days and will take a final call after that.
Auto drivers of these three routes claimed that taking the 'U' turn from Muchibazar is getting costly as they had to travel almost half a kilometre to take the turn and back to their stand.
