Typing error leads to discrepancy of Rs 4 cr in balance sheet of Rlys

Kolkata: After financial discrepancy to the tune of Rs 4 crore was spotted in the balance sheet of the Railways related to the sale of time table books, a senior official of the Sealdah division claimed it to be an instance of typing error.

"It was a typing error. We cannot make the corrections from our end. Corrections will be made by the headquarters," said SP Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Sealdah Division. According to sources, the Accounts Department had written to the Deputy Station Super (Commercial) of Sealdah in November informing the latter about the discrepancy in the balance sheet. The online balance sheet depicted that the time table sales amounted to Rs 4, 00, 48, 481.60. However, the income from the actual outstanding time table was shown as Rs. 4,500. The official reiterated that every issue was being scrutinised by the officials from the headquarters.

Meanwhile, in connection with the construction of Limited Height Subway in Utraitia Junction –Sultanpur-Zafarabad Section of Northern Railway, Traffic Block will be placed in this section on January 2.