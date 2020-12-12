Two youths held in Tiljala murder case

Kolkata: Two youths were arrested on Friday for the alleged murder of a man, whose body was recovered from a flat at Kustia Government Housing in Tiljala area on Thursday morning.

The body of Jayanta Mukherjee (45) was found lying in a pool of blood on his bed. During investigation, police found that the room was ransacked. Several empty boxes of jewellery, documents and other objects were found lying scattered inside the room. His mobile phone was also missing.

While questioning Mukherjee's neighbours, police learnt that he was unmarried. His father had died long ago and mother expired about five months back. He had lost his job during lockdown. Then, he tried his hands at the business of sanitisers for some days. But, the business didn't flourish. From local sources, police learnt that on December 6, two youths had visited Mukherjee's place around 9:20 pm. They had left the flat around 11:20 pm. Since then, he was not seen. Based on the information and after tracking Mukherjee's mobile tower location, police on Friday morning around 6 am nabbed a youth, identified as Subho Sardar of Moghrahat in South 24-Parganas, from Garia. Police said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. The accused told police that his mother used to work as domestic help at Mukherjee's house and thus he used to visit the flat and knew where the latter kept his valuables.