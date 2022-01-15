Two youths arrested for bizman's murder in Rajabazar

kolkata: Police arrested two accused from Bihar and Uttarpara in Hooghly on Friday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman near Rajabazar on Wednesday afternoon.



Dipak Das, the businessman was inside his grocery shop located inside a housing complex on Keshab Chandra Sen street under jurisdiction of Amherst Street police station on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 pm, his relative Rakesh Das and another person arrived. It had been alleged that after an altercation broke out, suddenly local people heard gunshots from inside the shop. Before anybody could react, Rakesh and his associate fled from the spot. Local people rushed Dipak to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later.

During probe, cops came to know that Rakesh is a resident of Jamui in Bihar but used to stay in Konnagar. When cops reached his Konnagar house, they found he had fled. Sources informed that despite his mobile phone was switched off, a police team was sent to Jamui. On Friday, Rakesh was arrested during a raid conducted at his house in Adarsh area. During initial interrogation, he told the cops that his associate, identified as Manish Das, was picked up by another police team from his house in Uttarpara. Rakesh told the cops that he was supposed to get some money from Dipak which he had refused to give. Earlier, Rakesh used to work for Dilip at a poultry farm in North 24-Parganas. Due to some issues, Dipak removed him from the work. However, police are yet to verify the claim of Rakesh.