Two youths arrested at Dum Dum for murdering friend

Kolkata: Police have arrested two youths on Saturday night, who had been accused of murdering their friend on December 31 in Dum Dum.



According to sources, the deceased youth identified as Pallab Hazari (18) of Pramodnagar in Dum Dum had gone to attend a picnic near his house on Tuesday night.

After he came back home, someone called him on his mobile phone, following which he went out again.

When Pallab did not return home till Wednesday

morning, his mother Champa Hazari lodged a missing

diary at the Dum Dum police station.

During the subsequent probe, police questioned his friends with whom Pallab had held the picnic in Baranagar area.

While questioning, cops found some ambiguities in the statements of Pallab friends identified as Bishal Yadav and Samrat Naskar alias Jit. Though police released them after questioning, they kept strict vigil on the duo.

Meanwhile, police traced the mobile tower location of the suspects and came to know that Yadav had called Pallab and they were present at the place where Pallab's mobile phone was switched off.

It may be mentioned that being the neighbours of Pallab, Yadav and Naskar had also gone to the police station with Champa, while lodging the missing diary.

Police called the duo again and grilled them on Saturday. During interrogation, Yadav and Naskar broke down and confessed that they had killed Pallab.

Champa has claimed that her son has been killed for Rs 800, which he was carrying with him on Tuesday.

However, police suspect that there might have been some old rivalry between Pallab and the duo over some monetary issue.

Yadav and Naskar later told the police that they had called him to an abandoned place adjacent to the Pramodnagar dumping yard. There, Yadav hit Pallab on his head with a bamboo stick.

He then used a brick to bash his head in order to confirm his death. Following that they put the body in a septic tank near the dumping ground.

Later at night the duo returned home. When Pallab's mother asked them about her son, the duo claimed that they were unaware of his whereabouts.

On the basis of the statement of the accused youths, police went to the dumping ground and recovered the body. They are investigating the case to know the actual motive behind the murder.