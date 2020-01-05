Two women held with heroin in separate incidents in city

Kolkata: Two women have been arrested with heroin from two different places in the city on Saturday. During the last month, police have seized a significant quantity of drugs and narcotic substances, which has come up as a cause of concern for the cops.



On Saturday afternoon, Narcotic Cell of Kolkata Police's Detective Department (DD) was tipped-off about a woman who is suspected to have connection with drug peddling.

Based on the information, a police team intercepted the woman identified as Jahanara Bibi alias Janu of Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas, in front of a shop near Razabazar Tram Depot.

During a subsequent search police found a good quantity of brownish powder from her, which was later found to be heroin packed in 10 polythene packets kept inside a shoe box. After measuring, it was found that the woman was carrying 1.1 kg of heroin.

A case was soon initiated in Amherst Street police station and Bibi was arrested.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Saturday at around 4pm, another woman identified as Puja Mondal alias Salma Bibi alias Naatki was intercepted, based on information by the police personnel of Entally police station in front of the KMC compactor on Lime Street. During search, police found 255 grams of heroin from her.

According to sources, police have earlier seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets, which were about to be smuggled out to Bangladesh, where its demand is high.

In the last one month, drug peddlers have been found to be active in supplying ganja and other narcotic substances like heroin, which has a demand in the city.

Police are trying to find out from where drug peddlers are procuring the drugs and who the prospective buyers are.