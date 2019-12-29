Two-wheeler rams into tree, two killed
BALURGHAT: Two persons were killed on the spot when the motorbike they were riding rammed into a roadside tree on Saturday night.
The incident took place in Nagraguri area under Tapan police station.
The deceased have been identified as Swapan Karamkar (36) and Amal Karmakar (34). The police after coming to know about the incident from local residents reached the spot and seized the bike.
The bodies of the deceased were sent for autopsy to Balurghat hospital. The police investigation is on.
Police said Swapan was a local resident of Tapan while Amal resided in Harirampur. Swapan, who was a vehicle-driver by profession, was the maternal uncle of Amal.
On Saturday, both of them were coming from Harirampur after attending a family
function while on the way to Nagraguri, the bike rammed into the tree. Swapan was
riding the bike. Police said neither of them were wearing a helmet.
"Dense fog resulted in poor-visibility. They were not wearing helmets. Police have initiated a probe. A case of reckless driving has been registered," said a police officer.
