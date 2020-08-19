Two +ve patients run away from hosps, brought back by cops

Kolkata: Two Covid positive patients were brought back to the SSKM and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after they had left the hospital and reached their homes on Monday.



The first incident took place at SSKM Hospital around 2:30 pm on Monday.

A resident of Ashoknagar Kalyangarh area in North 24 Parganas had met with an accident three days ago. After preliminary treatment in a local hospital, he was brought to SSKM Hospital and subsequently got admitted at the trauma care department.

Following the norms, his swab sample was sent for Covid test. On Monday around 2:30 pm, some hospital staff noticed the patient was not in his bed. Despite search being conducted throughout the ward and the building, he was not traced. Meanwhile on Monday afternoon after he went missing, his Covid test report came positive.

Soon police were informed. After scrutinizing the CCTV footage it was seen that the patient walked out of the hospital with a blanket. After police got in touch with his family members and found that he returned home around 9:30 pm. Later he was again brought back to the hospital.

In a similar incident a Covid positive woman had left CMCH with her baby and reached home in Pragati Maidan area on Monday afternoon.

Hospital staff members saw the woman was not there and informed senior officials. Later a complaint was lodged at the Bowbazar police station. Few hours later police tracked the woman at her home. She was also brought back to the hospital.